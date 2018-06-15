Kitchener's Baseball Day highlighted by unveiling of commemorative benches

Volunteers play a vital run in the Kitchener Minor Baseball Association, and four of them will be honoured for almost a combined 100 years in service this week.

Three benches will be added adjacent to Breithaupt Park's main baseball diamond with Max Rausch, Carol Sitko and Jennifer and Mark Karlsen’s names engraved on them on June 23 as a part of Baseball Day in Kitchener.

The four volunteers have displayed outstanding exemplary service in different facets of helping the organization run and manage the 1,000-plus players that are registered.

“Usually, it’s a lot of our past presidents (that are honoured)," said vice president of the KMBA, Ken Schilling. “it’s people that have spent time. We’ve had a lot of people come through Kitchener Minor baseball, they've coached their son all the way through, it’s more or less people that have stayed on after and done extra work for us. Whether it’s volunteering for helping out with fundraising, or running tournament, or running extra stuff with Kitchener minor baseball”

“There’s a lot of work that goes on the sidelines, so we have people dedicated to coaching or convening," said past president and current board of directors member June Woolridge. "These people, and others have as well, have done a lot of extra.”

Ten benches exist currently, with the following names engraved: John and Donna Weber, Bill Pegg, Bob Bisch, Brian Thompson, Mike Ignor, Wally Fortuna, Bob McKillop, Gloria and Wayne Hall, Ken Schilling and David MacMillan.

The benches surround the middle ballpark at Breithaupt, where the ceremony for the 2018 unveiling will take place, at 11 a.m.

Rausch will be honoured for more than 50 years as a coach, manager, baseball strategist, supporter and financial builder.

Sitko, who has volunteered for 16 years with the KMBA, was a big part of resolving the schedule issues that occurred at the beginning of the year, due to rough conditions as a result of some a long winter.

“Carol is what make our organization run, she’s the glue,” said Schilling.