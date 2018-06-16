Italy beats Japan 25-22 in 2nd test to level series

KOBE, Japan — Italy clung to a shrinking lead in the second half to beat Japan 25-22 in the second rugby test and level the two-match series on Saturday.

Tries to winger Tommaso Benvenuti, captain Leonardo Ghiraldini and flanker Jake Polledri gave Italy a 19-3 lead early in the second half. Japan rallied strongly with tries to centre Will Tupou and back-rower Amanaki Mafi to cut the margin to 19-17 after 66 minutes.

Italy flyhalf Tommaso Allan kicked two penalties to stretch the lead to 25-17 and Italy held on despite a try in the last minute to Japan fullback Kotaro Matsushima.

Japan won the first test 34-17 in Oita a week ago.

For the second week in a row, Japan produced a strong second-half performance but on this occasion it was not enough to overturn Italy's large early lead.

Italy took the lead in the 18th minute when fullback Jayden Hayward began a counterattack near halfway and linked with flanker Sebastian Negri to create a try for Benvenuti, converted by Allan.

Ghiraldini scored after a series of rucks, then Yu Tamura, playing his 50th test, gave Japan its first points from a penalty.

Italy led 12-3 at halftime and extended its lead to 19-3 when Polledri angled in to between the posts. Allan converted.

Japan scored its first try through Tupou after a good buildup by the forwards in the 60th.

Mafi drove over only five minutes later and Japan had reduced the lead to two points and seemed to be finishing stronger.