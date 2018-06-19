Kitchener's Ronnie Pfeffer named as kicker for defending Grey Cup Champs

Striding back into the Toronto Argonauts locker-room following the team’s final pre-season game at Alumni Stadium in Guelph two weeks ago, Kitchener’s Ronnie Pfeffer looked completely at ease after an extended postgame visit with family and friends in attendance.

He was more confident, more self-assured. He was no longer looking over his shoulder.

The obvious reason was the fact that, just two days prior, the team had released Swayze Waters — his only other competition for the kicking job in training camp. Though the sample size was just one pre-season game against Hamilton, Pfeffer’s superior punting and kicking numbers (not to mention being Canadian) made him the logical roster spot selection.

By Pfeffer’s own admission, it’s “just the maturity level” he has entering this season compared to when he first signed with the team on July 1, 2015, out of Wilfrid Laurier University.

“Working on … the fundamentals and just making sure that your body’s right” is how the Golden Hawks graduate described his approach, adding, “I think that, the more years you get playing football, playing sports, you understand to do certain things (to help).”

That included regular off-season workouts with former Laurier teammate and current strength and conditioning coach Jesse Collins at Sports Specific Training (SST) in Waterloo to “get the legs right.”

Pfeffer, a KCI grad, also travelled to Nashville to train with renowned kicking coach James Wilhoit for four days. “Just fine-tuning all the mechanics and making sure that everything’s right for the season,” he said.

Wilhoit was a first-team SEC all-star with the NCAA’s Tennessee Volunteers and, in 2006, graduated as the school’s second highest scorer all-time. Since 2010, he has trained 100 kickers, with 35 kickers or punters having received Division I scholarships.

As a result, the pre-season box scores showed a spike in Pfeffer’s production. In the two games against Hamilton and Ottawa, his punting was almost 10 yards better than his career average; 52.6 compared to 43.2 yards per punt — including as long as 63 yards in both games. He also came away with a 66.2 per cent average handling kickoffs.

“I don’t think there’s ever a sense of relief,” Pfeffer said on the early positive returns with his productivity. “I don’t like to ever be content, so I just want to keep getting better every day. Just work on my mechanics every day and try and (kick) smooth.”