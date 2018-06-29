Speedskating is a tradition for award-winning Kitchener family

The Walsh family's deep dive into the speedskating world commenced when David and Christina, who are twins, were looking to participate in a sport where they could compete together, at the age of six, eliminating something like hockey, where they’d be separated. All three remain as recreational skaters. The journey has taken them through Ottawa, Abbotsford, B.C., Prince George B.C., Montreal and Winnipeg among other places.

Julie, 28, naturally grew up at the rink, following in her siblings’ footsteps.

“I pretty much grew up at the arena. My mom was coaching, my dad was the equipment manager, and my siblings were skating, so I didn’t really have a choice. I was pretty much going to be speedskating from the time I was born,” said Julie, with a chuckle.

Julie now coaches skaters at the K-W Sertoma Skating Club, from the ages of 12 to 19 at the elite level, and the Ontario Speed Skating high-performance program. She believes her seven-month-old daughter Audrey will inevitably tie on laces for the clap skates, as well. Acton hopes her daughters, four-year-old Kenzie and two-year-old Maelle both take up the sport, as well, continuing a strong family tradition.

The family has skated and volunteered at events at national, local and provincial levels, such as the Ontario and Canada Winter Games, while attending numerous speedskating camps across the country.

“My husband and I have always skated — that was our date nights,” Patti said.

John is an official timer at the provincial level, and Patti remains coaching and has been for the past 25 years.

“It’s fun to be able to speak at that level with all my children and always have had an intellectual conversation about the sport and to see them choose to continue something that we brought them up with. I think it’s just so great a feeling,” said Patti.

“I think it’s safe to say we all love what we do and the people we meet. Over the years, as we travel across the country, it is always nice to be able to reacquaint ourselves with members of the ‘speedskating family.’”

John and Patti just celebrated their 35th anniversary, and what better way to celebrate the milestone than with another speedskating-based trip — this time with an award.