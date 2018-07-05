Girls lacrosse in region sees dramatic growth as result of Little Laxers program

Over recent years, the registered number of girls in field lacrosse registered in Kitchener-Waterloo has increased dramatically, due in part to the founding of The Little Laxers program four years ago.

From 60 participants all the way to this year's registered total of 216, the sport's growth has seen a substantial increase.

Director of the girls' K-W field program, Ken Lubert, says the growth can be attributed to the beginning of the “Little Laxers” programs, designed for younger girls to learn and develop in the game. The program has expanded further into the Pixie Sticks program as well. Little Laxers is meant for junior and senior kindergarten girls while Pixie Sticks is for Grade 1 and 2. The programs run Thursday nights at Westmount Sports Park where older participants from K-W girls' lacrosse help the little ones develop and learn the game.

Lubert believes the institution of the older girls volunteering has further increased the popularity of the sport too.

“The little ones love it, it’s like they’ve got a big sister there working with them,” said Lubert. “The girls know the game, they have fun with the little ones."

“We give [the older girls] volunteer hours and do all that for high school, but I think they do it because they enjoy it.”

For the senior girls' players, there are rep teams in each of the U11, U13, U15, and U19 age divisions. The rep teams play in the Ontario Women’s Field Lacrosse Association.

This season’s provincial championships, for the first time, will be held in Waterloo from July 26 to 30 at RIM Park.

The strength of the program has also been built on the strength of its renowned coaches. Former American NCAA player and Team Canada member Amy Hastings runs the Little Laxer program with former National Lacrosse League player Jim Moss. The Pixie Sticks program is headed up by former K-W United player and Laurier coach Tamara Grant and former U Sports player and K-W coach Lisa Collee. Former U Sports player Hannah Burnett runs the house league program.

The house league was created this year and also offers a spot for those with no experience in lacrosse to join. It is offered to girls in grades 3 to 12.