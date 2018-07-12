Mike Hoffman among those running camp for rising hockey stars in K-W

For the fourth year in a row, local hockey standouts are giving back to the community they grew up in, and a main focus this year is the mental aspects of the game.

The K-W Alumni Hockey Academy, which was started by local stars Mike Hoffman, Michael Latta, Tyler Taylor and Matt Williams, is aimed at girl and boy players at the elite Peewee and Bantam levels on the ice (11- to 13-year-olds), as well as off it.

“I think the main objective, the main reason we started the camp in the first place, is to give back to our community. All four of us played Kitchener or Waterloo minor hockey in this area,” said Hoffman, who was recently traded to the Florida Panthers. “We thought it would be cool to share our experiences. We’ve been through the same things these kids have, playing Triple-A trying to make it to the next level, OHL, college, maybe one day professional hockey.”

Hoffman, who had 107 goals in 342 games for the Ottawa Senators before being traded, says a big portion of the camp's on-the-ice development is in skating.

“You’ve got to be a good skater, in this day and age, to be able to play. Just watch every young kid coming up: their skills in skating are all top-notch,” said the 28-year-old.

The camp is raising money for the Pediatric Cancer Centre at Grand River Hospital, while also garnering a small profit. Hoffman plans to match the money the camp raises.

“We do invite a few players whose parents are struggling financially, and we cover their fee at the camp,” said Williams, a former defenceman, who played American college hockey at Niagara University, as well as spending some time playing professionally in Europe.

“I think these kids are very lucky to look up to guys like Mike Hoffman and Mike Latta. They’ve obviously made it to the highest level, but also they’re great guys, in the sense they spend a lot of time back here in the community and they give back as much as possible,” Williams said.

The camp is running July 9 to 13 at RIM Park and includes off-the-ice seminars, as well as guest speakers — including Rangers general manager Mike McKenzie and Grand River Hospital head of oncology Bob Stevens.

Williams, the camp’s director, says they focus on “life advice” as well and mental toughness, in addition to on-the-ice development.