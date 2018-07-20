Reputation. Image. Brand. Legacy.

The third cog of the crown is the aforementioned legacy — something most basketball scribes would argue is already guaranteed for him.

However, when pundits play the parlour game of "who's-the-GOAT-Michael-or-LeBron?" (a debate as endless as the economic opportunities afforded so many of today's big name athletes), it might well become a slam dunk of sorts for James if he can carry three different franchises to NBA titles.

(He has two rings with the Miami Heat and one with the Cleveland Cavaliers while Jordan has six with the Chicago Bulls.)

Don't underestimate the value even superrich athletes place on their legacy.

Why do you think John Tavares signed with the Toronto Maple Leafs for (somewhat) less money than he could have received elsewhere? A return to home base (Taveres was born in Mississauga) was undoubtedly a factor. but imagine the guaranteed lifelong adulation JT would be awash in if he helped bring the Stanley Cup back to Hog Town after a half-century?

He'd wouldn't pay for a drink in that town ever again. Or a meal. Or an Uber. Or a …

Well, you get the idea.

I'm sure NBA superstar Kevin Durant was quite pleased with the ducats the Golden State Warriors threw at him in order to entice him to leave Oklahoma City. But it's clear that the two consecutive titles and two consecutive Finals MVP awards he's earned since arriving on the left coast are priceless to him.

KD might not ever enter the James/Jordan/GOAT conversation but damn if he won't make sports columnists from Wabash to Waterloo consider putting his face up on the Mount Rushmore of basketball's all-time greats.

(See my triple crown of Mount Rushmore columns from last month. Wow — talk about mixed metaphors!)

This legacy thing has many layers to it.

Full disclosure: I'm a big fan of fellow lefty Phil Mickelson, who recently found himself embroiled in two rules-related controversies. Mickelson's reputation has clearly been tarnished. The question now is whether this will be a temporary blip or a long-term blemish.

As with all legacies, only time will tell.

Mickelson is already in the Golf Hall of Fame and widely considered a top-15-all-time player.

He is also, at times, a world-class doofus.

Do some of his actions (which include IRS issues, gambling, general arrogance) overshadow or negate his unquestioned accomplishments?

Hard to say. Has Tom Brady ever done anything to deflate his legacy?

•••

Brian Totzke is a freelance writer who has reputation but would prefer to have a legacy and a brand. He is on Twitter: @kitwatguy.