Charlize Theron wants to 'disappear for a second'

Charlize Theron wants to "take a break" before people get "tired" of seeing her everywhere.

The 41-year-old actress has been very busy on a world promo tour for her new movie 'Atomic Blonde' and has confessed she wants to "disappear" for a little bit before everybody gets sick of her.

She said: "I need to take a break, I need to, like, go away. I'm sure everybody is tired of seeing me. This has been like a very intense tour. People are loving the film, which is so great, but at the same time I need to like go and chill out and disappear for a second."

And Charlize can't wait to spend time with her children - Jackson and August - when she gets some time to herself in the coming months.

She added to Entertainment Tonight: "I was away for a week, and they know I was away for work. They saw us getting ready tonight to come to this, and I don't even think they put together it's for the movie or anything like that. They were just like, 'Don't go!'"

The blonde beauty is currently single and she recently enjoyed a first date with a "really cool dude".

She shared: "I went on a date maybe, like, a month ago. I had a great date, I've got to tell you. I had an incredible date. This guy really impressed me. We went for a nine-mile hike in the middle of the night. It was a full moon. But I was really impressed. It was fun.

"I'm not going to say where we met, but we ended up going for a walk ... It was just really fun. He was super-funny. I think he's just a really cool dude. It was super private ... that's what made it so much fun, too."