Robert Pattinson kicked out of school for selling porn magazines

Robert Pattinson was kicked out of school for reselling porn magazines.

The 'Twilight' star has confessed to nicking dirty magazines from his local shop and selling them on to his fellow students in his school days, leading him to be kicked out of the "very strict" institution.

He said: "I was stealing porno magazines and selling them at school. No one knew at all what to do with them, though ... I'd sell them for a lot of money.

"I used to go in [the store] and take, like, one or two, and then put them in my bag. I was in my school uniform when I was doing it, and it was kind of risky. At the end, I got so cocky that I would take the entire rack."

However, his cockiness didn't get him very far and he was soon ratted out.

He recalled to Howard Stern: "I remember the guy who worked in the store shouting, like, 'Hey!' and then my two friends ran off, and I turned around, like, 'What?' I walked back up to him. I hadn't zipped up my bag. This guy is pulling out all these porno magazines - and it was when porn used to have, like, VHS tapes in the plastic sheet with it - and he's pulling all these things out, and I was sitting there humiliated with all the old people looking at me disgusted.

"I was like, 'Don't call the cops, call my parents,' and I was trying to make up a lie of where I lived ... I was terrible. Basically, a couple of days later, everything fell down. Basically, every single one of my friends snitched on me."