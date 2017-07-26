Scott Disick 'wants to rekindle romance with Kourtney Kardashian'

Scott Disick still wants to rekindle his romance with Kourtney Kardashian.

The 34-year-old reality TV star has been linked to various women over the last few months, including actress Bella Thorne, but Scott is still apparently in love with Kourtney, 38.

A source said: "In his ideal world, he would still be with Kourtney. He wants her back, but he just isn't taking the steps needed to make that happen."

Scott has three children - Mason, seven, Penelope, five, and Reign, two - with the brunette beauty.

But his relationship with Kourtney "is pretty fractured right now", following his wild antics of late.

The insider told PEOPLE: "Scott is really sad about it, and it's part of why he's lashing out."

This comes shortly after Scott insisted he is not a sex addict.

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star previously confessed to the addiction during an episode of the show, but he's now claimed he was only joking.

Scott said: "I would say I think it's a little rude that everybody keeps addressing me as a sex addict. I just like sex, but I'm not a sex addict.

"I said that in a joking fashion on the show and now I'm getting billed as one, and it's not the case. I do like sex, but I am not an addict."