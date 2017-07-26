Nicole Kidman admits Big Little Lies was emotionally draining

Nicole Kidman found filming 'Big Little Lies' to be emotionally draining.

The 50-year-old actress has admitted she found it tough to return to her home life with husband Keith Urban and their two children - Sunday, nine, and Faith, six - after some gruelling days on the set of the dark comedy-drama miniseries.

The Academy Award-winning star - who plays the part of Celeste Wright on the acclaimed HBO show - said: "Because we were shooting for so long ... I think the duration of [the production] slowly started to seep in.

"Normally I can step back into my family life in a very easy way. I mean, not always, but you know, usually. I've been working a long time now. But it was hard."

However, Nicole - whose on-screen character is embroiled in a violently abusive relationship - always "came home to loving arms" after a stressful day at work.

Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight', she shared: "Luckily I have a partner who is artistic so he understands what it takes to support that.

"[He] would hold me, and I was really upset at times. Really damaged and really upset and physically and emotionally drained and in pain ... Luckily I have that at home and I also have people I can talk to and get it out."

Nicole also revealed she would love to return for a second season of the show, which features the likes of Reese Witherspoon, Shailene Woodley, Zoe Kravitz and Laura Dern.

She said: "We love working together and watching Laura and Reese and Shai and Zoe and all of them do their thing.

"We all knew it was special when we were doing it, but for it to be embraced in this way is also spectacular. Would we want to work together again? Absolutely. Would we explore options for that to happen? Absolutely."