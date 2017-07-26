Britney Spears' attack umbrella up for sale

An umbrella Britney Spears used to attack a photographer's car will be auctioned off next month.

The 'Gimme More' singer lashed out at Daniel Ramos' Ford Explorer, cracking the windows and denting the body of the vehicle, when she was being pursued in 2007 and the paparazzo is now putting the parasol under the hammer, and expects it to fetch around $50,000 when RR Auction sell it off on August 10, TMZ reports.

The incident took place just days after Britney had shaved her head and was seemingly going through a breakdown while battling her ex-husband Kevin Federline over custody of their two sons, Sean Preston, now 11, and 10-year-old Jayden.

However, she later claimed the angry umbrella attack was part of her preparations for a movie role she was auditioning for.

She wrote on her website at the time: "I apologse to the pap for a stunt that was done 4 months ago regarding an umbrella. I was preparing my character for a role in a movie where the husband never plays his part so they switch places accidentally.

"I take all my roles very seriously and got a little carried away. Unfortunately I didn't get the part."

The 35-year-old singer - whose father, Jamie Spears, took charge of her personal and financial affairs following her breakdown - recently reflected on the difficult time in her personal life and admitted she is in a "much better place" now.

She said: "From an early age I always felt that everyone was testing me.

"If (something) was not in place, it would have been enough to get me to this point of anxiety. I could get overwhelmed by a lot of very small, disproportionate things.

"I had to give myself more breaks through my career and take responsibility for my mental health.