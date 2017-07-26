Jada Pinkett Smith: Girls Trip is 'important' for black women

Jada Pinkett Smith thinks her appearance in 'Girls Trip' will be "supremely important" for black women.

The 45-year-old actress stars as Lisa in the comedy movie which sees her team up with fellow stars Regina Hall, Queen Latifah, and Tiffany Haddish, and has said the idea of having four black females in lead roles is a "beautiful thing" in terms of gender and racial equality.

Speaking to NPR Radio, Jada said: "I think it is important for black women to see us having this experience. And I also think it's important for black women to see that just because it's a movie starring black women, that we don't have to hold it close - like, this is ours.

"Nobody else can ... You know what? No one else can. This is just for us - because it's really not about that. And I do think, as a community, we have to be willing to share our space. And I know that that is a very sensitive subject. It is a beautiful thing to see four black women in a summer movie and having so many different people from so many backgrounds appreciate it. And I think that's supremely important."

It isn't the first time Jada has spoken about the importance of her movie in terms of racial equality either, as she recently claimed Hollywood is "improving" when it comes to diversity.

She said: "I definitely think so. I think things are moving in a good direction. We have a lot of work to do, a lot of work to do - a lot of work to do. Like, I did a movie like 'Bad Moms'. 'Bad Moms' was majority white women. And just the way in which the studio handled that movie, in my opinion, was very different than this movie."