Chrissy Teigen can't wait to have more kids

Chrissy Teigen "cannot wait" to have a bigger family.

The Sports Illustrated model is already a mother to Luna, 15 months, but can't wait to add more kids to her brood with husband John Legend.

She said: "I probably think about it more than anybody. I cannot wait to have the biggest family. Everybody is curious. They're like, 'When are you going to do it? When are you going to do it? When's the process going to start?'

"It's so fun absorbing baby Luna right now. I think I'm enjoying my time absorbing and seeing everything - all her new little steps and new moments - and being there for them."

And the 31-year-old model discovers something new about her daughter every single day.

She added to E! News: "Every day it's something new with her. More than anything, I love seeing her little palette.

"She will eat anything and everything. I just think it's so fascinating. You give her the whisk and she knows exactly what to do the second you teach her. It's really cute."

Meanwhile, Chrissy previously revealed she "loved" being pregnant but would consider other methods to add to her family including adopting or fostering.

She said: "I would definitely adopt or have foster children. But I loved being pregnant. Maybe I should be scared [of having PPD again], but I don't know. It couldn't be any worse than it was - could it?"

After giving birth to Luna, Chrissy battled with postpartum depression.