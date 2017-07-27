Kendra Wilkinson: Communication is key to a strong relationship

Kendra Wilkinson says communication is the key to a strong and successful relationship.

The 'Kendra On Top' star has been married to Hank Baskett for eight years and she believes they are still going strong because they keep in regular contact, even when they are away from each other.

She told E! News: "We're eight years into our marriage now, so communication is what we have to hang on to right now to keep our relationship strong. To be honest with you, it was weak at first. I was starting to really miss home, he was starting to miss me.

"It was almost like a detox we were both going through because we're so used to being together every minute of the day ... now that we're apart, it was heavy, it was pretty intense. Now we're starting to find our way."

Meanwhile, Kendra - who has Alijah, three, and Hank Jr., seven, with her husband - previously revealed he makes her feel "more successful".

She shared: "9 years ago I met the person who would take me all the way to the top and hold me there even during the weakest times. We met that day out on the golf course and knew he was mine.

"Even with little bump in the road, nothing or nobody can be greater or make me feel more successful than @hank_baskett Imperfection is where great change and growth happens with us. We are true best friends who f**k good, fight good, golf good, BBQ and drink beer good... Thank you Hank for being there on the golf course that day and being that shy guy. Thank u for my happiness and our children... here's to eternity (sic)"