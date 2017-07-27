Rochelle Humes would marry Marvin Humes 'over and over again'

Rochelle Humes would marry husband Marvin Humes "over and over again" if she could.

The 28-year-old singer has gushed about her 32-year-old partner in a heartfelt post on social media to mark their fifth wedding anniversary, which saw the brunette beauty hail her spouse as her "rock" and "best friend" who she hopes to spend "155 more" years with.

The Saturdays band member shared a photograph of her sitting on the former JLS singer's lap while he kissed her cheek on their wedding day on July 27, 2012.

She captioned the Instagram post: "27. 7. 17 Happy Anniversary Mr H. 5 years ago today I said "I DO" and I'd say it over and over again. My rock, my best friend and I fancy the beeppppp out of you. Here's to 155 more (sic)."

The 'Up' hitmaker continued to post a string of images from her big day to celebrate the special occasion.

Rochelle shared a separate photo to show off the interior decorations at her reception, which she captioned: "And what a day it was... (sic)."

The star was well aware she went to town with her social media uploads and promised her one million followers she would stop overloading the platform with pictures of her and Marvin during their marital ceremony, which took place at Blenheim Palace in Oxfordshire.

Rochelle's final post captured her and Marvin in a full embrace, which she captioned: "Okay last one, I promise (sic)."

Marvin - who has four-month-old Valentina and Alaia-Mai, four, with his partner - also reflected on the "happiest day of [his] life" when he married his "soul mate".

The radio host shared a video montage, which he captioned: "27th July 2012 was the happiest day of my life. I married my best friend and soulmate. 5 incredible years have passed and everyday just gets better and better. Rochy thank you for giving me everything I've ever dreamed about. You're the most incredible Mother and all I ever hoped for and more in my Wife. I look forward to our next 50 years together where we'll be forever loving and laughing. Today we'll be celebrating like it's day one. Love you baby. Happy Anniversary. Marv x (sic)."