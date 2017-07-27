Police: Bieber accidentally hits photog with pickup truck

LOS ANGELES — Justin Bieber left a photographer with minor injuries after police in California say the singer accidentally hit the man with his pickup truck.

Beverly Hills police Sgt. Matthew Stout tells The Associated Press the 57-year-old photographer was hospitalized following the Wednesday night incident.

Video posted by ABC News shows the Stratford, Ont.-native getting into a large pickup truck with a crowd of photographers around him. As he pulls away, one of them steps toward the truck and is hit by the front wheel on the passenger side. Another clip shows Bieber kneeling beside the injured man asking him what he needs.

At one point Bieber turns to paparazzi and sarcastically asks them if they're getting enough footage of the man lying on the ground. The man is eventually put on a stretcher and wheeled to an ambulance.