Bobby Brown pays tribute to Bobbi Kristina

Bobby Brown paid tribute to his daughter on the second anniversary of her death.

The 'My Prerogative' hitmaker tweeted a video of Bobbi Kristina Brown singing Adele's 'Someone Like You' along with an advertisement for the National Domestic Violence Hotline on Wednesday (07.26.17), which marked two years since the aspiring singer passed away after almost six months in a coma.

He captioned the video: "I [purple heart] you BabyGirl #BobbyKristina (sic)"

Last year Bobbi's boyfriend Nick Gordon was ordered to pay her family $36 million, after being found legally responsible for her death.

During the civil trial, the judge heard testimony from Bobbi's famous father, as well as some of her friends, as he assessed the losses and attempted to place a value on the deceased's life.

He said: "To determine the value of a life is pretty difficult. So the court has been back there primarily struggling with that particular issue."

The damages awarded in the case - which alleged Bobbi Kristina died due to a violent altercation" with Nick, "after which he placed her in a bathtub, unconscious, after he injected her with a toxic mixture" - included $15 million for present value of life, $13.8 million for pain and suffering as a result of assault, $250,000 in punitive damages, $1.37 million for assault and battery and $1.575 million for money taken from an account, including allegedly stolen rings.

New Edition singer Bobby - who had Bobbi Kristina with late ex-wife Whitney Houston - said he was pleased with the outcome of the case, but urged prosecutors to press ahead with criminal proceedings.

He said in a statement: "I am pleased with the outcome of today's court proceedings. I do know that Mr. Gordon will be unable to slander my daughter's name in the future or obtain any benefits from the use of Krissy's name.

"Finally, I do need for the District Attorney's Office to step up and begin the criminal prosecution of Mr. Gordon. The delay in that matter is of great concern to me and my family. We need for District Attorney Howard to act now."