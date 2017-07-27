Lamar Odom links addiction to son's death

Lamar Odom believes his drug addiction took hold after his infant son died.

The 37-year-old basketball player admits his life changed forever when he received a call to say his six-month-old son Jayden - who he had with then-partner Liza Morales - had been rushed to hospital after being found unresponsive and not only does he think about the youngster "every day", he thinks his passing was the turning point that saw his cocaine use escalate.

He recalled: "I got a phone call that changed my life. It was the summer of 2006. I had been out partying all night, and I hadn't gone home.

"My son Jayden was six months old at the time. He was at home in his crib. I should've been at home with him. But I was out, doing whatever.

"Early in the morning, I got a call from his mother. She was panicking. I was like, 'Yo, calm down. What's wrong?'

"And she said, 'Jayden ... he won't wake up... The ambulance is here. They're taking him now.'

"I was in Manhattan. I had to drive all the way to Long Island. When I got to the hospital, the doctors just told me that, you know, 'He's not responding.' They said, 'He's gone.'...

"I just seen him. Gone? How the f**k is that even possible? How can he be gone?

"I walked into the hospital room ... and the hurt on his mother's face, I'll never forget that. How she couldn't believe it. Six months old. Gone.

"He'd be 11 now. I used to think about what he would look like if he was still here. Actually, I still think about it almost every day.