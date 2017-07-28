Marc Anthony's mother has died.

When asked by Italian magazine Oggi if it's true that she and Marc are an item, she replied: "Yes, we are a couple. Our relationship is new so we are getting to know each other".

Recently Raffaella has been dividing her time between Rome and Los Angeles but she has insisted her trips to the US are not just so she can be close to Marc - who has nine-year-old twins Max and Emme with his ex-wife Jennifer Lopez.

The 29-year-old model - who was crowned Miss Curve d'Italia Lazio in 2011 and has posed for brands such as Dolce & Gabbana, Roberto Coin and Prada - is trying to break into Hollywood and become a movie actress.

Raffaella - who has appeared in two Italian TV series, 'Qualunquemente' and 'Teresa Manganiello' - said: "I'm spending a lot of time studying to become an actress. I want to be prepared to work in this industry, my dream is to be an actress. Lately, I was lucky enough to audition for some very important productions, with very famous filmmakers."

As well as his twins with J.Lo, the 'You Sang To Me' hitmaker also has sons Cristian, 16, and Ryan, 13, with his first wife Dayanara Torres and 22-year-old daughter Ariana with ex-girlfriend Debbie Rosado.