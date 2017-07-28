Bella Thorne will friends with Scott Disick for a 'long time'

Bella Thorne thinks she and Scott Disick will be "friends for a very long time."

The 19-year-old actress has been romantically linked to the 34-year-old reality TV star over the past few months but, although she was seemingly left heartbroken when he was spotted getting cosy with various other women, she insists there's no hard feelings between them and they will remain close pals for the foreseeable future.

She told Us Magazine: "I think we'll be friends for a long time, honestly."

Earlier this year, the 'Famous In Love' actress jetted to Cannes, France, with the 31-year-old hunk for a vacation but left early because she couldn't handle his partying.

She said previously: "Scott is really nice, sweet, charming. I don't drink, and he really drinks a lot. And it just ended up ... I just wasn't down. I was like, 'I gotta leave.'

"We were [at Cannes] a day and a half before I was like I'm booking my flight and leaving. I love to go out and have fun, I love to f***ing dance, but I just don't party hardcore like that and it was way too much for me."

And, although they're still very much involved in one another's life because of their platonic relationship, Bella has already moved on and has her eye on another guy.

She explained: "I have my eye on [someone]. I'm sure you'll figure it out soon enough. Oh goodness. No, it's not Scott Disick."

Meanwhile, Bella's love life has been the hot topic of conversation for a very long time as last year when she was accused of cheating on Tyler Posey with Charlie Puth.

But she is adamant she began talking to Charlie after she split with Tyler but called things off because she was frustrated with things being "blown way out of proportion".