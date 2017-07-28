Fifth Harmony supports Justin Bieber's decision to cancel his tour

Fifth Harmony "support" Justin Bieber's decision to cancel the remainder of his tour.

The 'Love Yourself' hitmaker left his fans devastated when he cancelled the 14 remaining dates of his Purpose World Tour due to "unforeseen circumstances" and the girl group - which includes Ally Brooke, Normani Kordei, Dinah Jane and Lauren Jauregui - have spoken out in support of Justin and have said they fully understand his decision.

Normani shared: "We support him and support happiness. We know what it feels like, especially being on the road, and we're super family-oriented. Like, for me, I get homesick a lot. He was on tour for about 18 months, so that's a long time ... He needed it."

And Lauren added to Entertainment Tonight: "No one cancels a tour unless it's damaging for them to continue so he probably had a very good reason."

Justin previously apologised to his fans for cancelling the gigs - which had been due to take place in North America, Japan, Singapore and the Philippines - but insisted everything is "fine".

He said: "Everything's fine. I've been on tour for two years. I love you guys. I think you guys are awesome. Sorry for anybody who feels disappointed or betrayed, it's not my heart or anything. Have a blessed day."

And his manager Scooter Braun spoke out in support of the decision and insisted his friend's "soul and wellbeing" mean more to him than anything else.

He wrote at the time: "An incredible run. Congrats to @justinbieber on an incredible tour and thank you to the entire cast and crew for your unending support ...

"And to those that won't be able to see it ... on behalf of myself, Justin and the team, we are sorry. That was never our intent. But a man's soul and wellbeing I truly care about came first and we must all respect and honor that. Justin will be back and I know he looks forward to performing for you and with you all again. (sic)"