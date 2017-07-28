Kendall Jenner prefers to rent vacation homes

Kendall Jenner prefers to rent houses when she goes on vacation.

The 21-year-old model has admitted she would much rather rent out a home for her holidays rather than book a hotel room, as she likes to feel as much like a "local" as she can when she's visiting somewhere new.

In a post on her app, the brunette beauty wrote: "Staying in hotels is obviously so nice. But I love staying in a home when I'm traveling because I get a better vibe of the location. It definitely makes me feel more like a local."

Kendall also used her blog post to give her fans an insight into her favourite places to stay, including a house in Bali made entirely of bamboo.

Of the house - which costs $299 a night - she said: "This all-bamboo house in the middle of the jungle of Bali looks amazing and super relaxing. It's located right on a river, so you truly get to be one with nature (there are no screened windows!)"

And of a $114-a-night home called Heritage Castle in Jaipur, India, she wrote: "[It's] straight out of a fairy tale. It totally reminds me of my trip to India."

Despite living in Los Angeles, the model even has the perfect rental home situated in Hollywood, which was owned by famed magician Harry Houdini and costs a cool $1,000 a night.

She said of the palatial home: "The Houdini House, owned by the famous magician Harry Houdini, would be the perfect place to staycation or throw the most amazing party. According to the description, the house still has caves, hidden tunnels, terraced gardens and a deep-water tank where Harry Houdini reportedly practiced his underwater escapes."

Kendall also included an eco-friendly recommendation, in the form of a residence just outside of Palm Springs which runs entirely off of solar power.

She wrote: "Located just outside of Palm Springs and Joshua Tree, the Off-grid itHouse in Pioneertown is so cool. It's entirely powered by solar and blends into the desert landscape in the coolest way."