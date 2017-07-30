Katie Hopkins rushed to hospital following shoulder injury at train station

Katie Hopkins was rushed to hospital after she dislocated her shoulder at a train station in London.

The controversial TV presenter was treated with gas and air by paramedics after she sustained the injury as she carried heavy luggage onto the platform at Paddington station and was swiftly taken to nearby St Mary's hospital in west London.

Katie's husband Mark Cross told the Sunday Mirror: "This is a legacy from her years with epilepsy.

"The staff at St Mary's were brilliant and managed to get her patched up in a couple of hours."

The ex-Apprentice contestant, 42, was travelling to Heathrow to catch a plane to Los Angeles where she appeared as a guest speaker at the Politicon conference in Pasadena, which is taking place this weekend (29/30.07.17).

Mark added: "I'm pleased to say Katie, although in a great deal of pain and doped-up, still made her flight."

Katie was diagnosed with epilepsy at the age of 19 and last year underwent brain surgery.

Back in March, she revealed the surgery was a success but it "changed" her and epilepsy had left her with weakened shoulders.

She wrote in her coloumn for the Mail on Sunday: "A brain tumour gave me four fits a night and seizures powerful enough to throw my shoulders from their sockets 43 times in 12 months. I got to know my local A&E night-shift staff pretty well.

"There were never any guarantees with the surgery - no one could say I would make it through, or make it back as me.