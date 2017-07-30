Jo Wood adores Ronnie's twins

Jo Wood adores Ronnie Wood's twins.

Although Jo was devastated when Rolling Stones star Ronnie cheated on her in 2008 with Ukrainian cocktail waitress Ekaterina Ivanova, she has since forgiven her former husband and gets on well with his new wife Sally, 39, with whom he has 14-month-old twin daughters Gracie and Alice.

She told The Mail on Sunday's YOU Magazine: "I see Ronnie and Sally at various birthday celebrations, of course, and she lets me have a cuddle of her gorgeous twins. I love having all my children and grandchildren round: babies crying, boys rampaging up and down the stairs; noise, laughter, chaos. And then, once they've gone, I tidy up and enjoy the silence. That's the joy of being a grandmother. I feel very lucky."

Speaking about her split from Ronnie, 70, after over 30 years of marriage, Jo, 62 - who is happily dating builder Paul Scarborough - admitted it left her devastated at first but she soon saw it as a blessing in disguise.

She explained: "I was devastated at first, but splitting from Ronnie really was the best thing that could have happened to me; I got my freedom back. When I was with him I lived in a bubble where my only job was to keep him alive. Since I've been on my own I've rediscovered who I am, literally climbed mountains, taken part in all-women car rallies and had a blast."

However, Jo - who has children Leah, 38 and Tyrone, 33, with Ronnie - admitted she was upset when her close friend Jerry Hall - who was in a relationship with Ronnie's bandmate Sir Mick Jagger for over 20 years - failed to invite her to her 2016 wedding to media mogul Rupert Murdoch.

She said: "I was quite hurt at first. I had no idea why she wouldn't want me there, but I suppose she's moving in different circles now. There was no big fallout and I consider her a friend regardless."