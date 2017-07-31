Kim Kardashian West's grandmother spies on her via a 'secret' Instagram account

Kim Kardashian West's grandmother has a "secret" Instagram account to "spy" on her.

The 36-year-old reality star has revealed her maternal grandparent Mary Jo Campbell has got her own social media account, which she uses to keep a close eye on her grandchildren including Kim, Kourtney, 38, KhloÃ©, 33, Rob, 30, as well as Kendall Jenner, 21, and 19-year-old Kylie.

The raven-haired beauty shared a photograph of her with her relative on the photo-sharing site, which saw them pose with a cat filter superimposed over the top of their faces.

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardshians' star captioned the video post: "How cute is my grandma! She has a secret Instagram account to spy on us! (sic)."

Speaking in the clip Kim said: "We are the cutest cats."

But Mary Jo was surprised by the filter, as she said: "Woah, look at my ears."

The post came a few days after Kim took to her account to share a heartfelt birthday tribute to her grandmother, which saw her share how "lucky" she feels to have Mary Jo in her life.

Kim uploaded a photograph of her with Mary Jo when she was a child, which read: "Happy Birthday MJ! I'm so lucky to have you in my life! I know I tell you all the time but I really am. This pic is ages ago but I remember it like yesterday being in my parents kitchen with that wall paper (Cici just sent a pic on Vogue with the same wall paper!!! Our group texts were so funny about this wall paper) (sic)."

The television personality - who has four-year-old daughter North and 19-month-old son Saint with her rapper husband Kanye West - has thanked Mary Jo for helping to create "so many memories" with her and her sisters.

Her post continued: "So many memories you helped create! I love you so much! (sic)."