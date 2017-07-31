Ryan Reynolds asks Blake Lively to approve parenting tweets

Ryan Reynolds runs his parenting tweets by his wife Blake Lively.

The 'Deadpool' star - who has two-year-old James and 10-month-old Ines with the former 'Gossip Girl' star - regularly takes to the micro-blogging site to share hilarious anecdotes about being a father and his daughters, but not without consulting his spouse first.

He said: "Some of the ones about our daughter or parenting ones or with advice no one should take, I run past her, in case she objects. Otherwise it's mostly stuff done on like, an airplane, flying somewhere."

One of the 40-year-old hunk's funniest tweets this year was when he quipped about about going to Disneyland without James.

The 'Green Lantern' actor visited the world-famous amusement park in Anaheim, California, without their eldest daughter in December, even though she is a huge fan of Mickey Mouse.

At the time. he tweeted: "Went to Disneyland because my daughter's obsessed with Mickey Mouse. She was so excited when I got home and told her."

Despite getting advice on his social media posts from the 29-year-old beauty, Ryan says he's not required to offer tips back on how to star in superhero films despite his extensive experience.

He told ET Canada: "Why would I need to help my wife with training or fighting tips? My wife can train and kick*** all of her lonesome. She don't need me for any of that."

Ryan married Blake in 2012 and previously said he has a "functioning family" now that he has two children.

He explained: "They look alike. You can see that she's sort of a little mini version of our older girl. But, no, it's great.