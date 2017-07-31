YouTube shines spotlight on Canadian creators

TORONTO — YouTube is putting a bigger bet on its most successful Canadian creators with a channel dedicated to promoting local talent.

The video streaming platform unveiled "Spotlight Canada" on Monday, a curated page that highlights some of the nation's standout videos. It's the first time a country has been singled out with its own curated content section.

The debut of the page features a selection of past viral hits, including astronaut Chris Hadfield's collaboration with the Barenaked Ladies from space, the Tragically Hip performing "Bobcaygeon" in Kingston, Ont., last summer, and a selection of trending music videos from Canadian artists. There's also a section highlighting indigenous musicians and one for "Canada's favourite YouTube creators."

Another feature called "Creator on the Rise," which debuts Wednesday, unearths the hottest Canadian clips on YouTube each week. The selection is chosen by algorithms that factor in view count and subscriber growth.