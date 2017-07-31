Cara Delevingne's Â£100k Mexican birthday trip

Cara Delevingne is set to splash out Â£100,000 on a girls-only birthday trip to Mexico.

The 24-year-old model is planning to fly 20 of her squad, made up of the likes of Kendall Jenner and Suki Waterhouse, to the Central American country for an "adventure of a lifetime" which will tie in with the final piece of promotion for her film, 'Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets'.

A source said: "The Mexican premiere of 'Valerian' marks the end of the movie's promotional tour so Cara has, very generously, decided to fly out 20 of her best girlfriends for the adventure of a lifetime.

"She's invited all her closest friends, including Kendall Jenner, Suki Waterhouse, Georgia May Jagger, Jamie Winstone, and, of course, her older sisters Chloe and Poppy."

While a number of the women-only group enjoy sharing bikini selfies on social media from time to time, this holiday will be a lot more action-packed as Cara - who turns 25 on August 12 - has lined up a host of exciting activities for her and her pals.

The source added to MailOnline: "The girls will be trekking in the rainforest, kayaking and going on excursions to sample the varied wildlife of the region ... all finished off with a massive party to celebrate Cara's birthday at the end.

"It's a girls-only trip and Cara wanted to celebrate a busy few months of hard work and get away from it all as much as possible with those closest to her.

"It's going to be an incredible trip."

The birthday bash won't be the only big spend Cara has made recently as she and sister Poppy Delevingne forked out a whopping Â£1.56 million on the former Hollywood Hills abode of Cara's 'Suicide Squad' co-star Jared Leto earlier this month.

A source said at the time: "Cara and Poppy are both spending more and more time in LA, and decided the time was right to have a base out there.