Emmy nominated Cheers actor George Wendt to take St. Jacobs stage

Mustakas thought Wendt would be the perfect choice to play such a seminal character who pulls the curtain back on the American dream only to find a lot of fevered nightmares left in its wake.

“I saw him in the West End in London a number of years ago and I thought he was brilliant,” said Mustakas. “It was a three-hander play with Stacey Keach and David Duke, and he did such a good job I thought while people will know him for comedy they didn’t realize he could crossover to the dramatic side as well.”

Wendt will also appeal to an audience that grew up watching him star in one of the best comedies of all time, as a lovable loser.

After all it’s a dog eat dog world, and he’s wearing Milk-Bone underwear, as he so memorably said, delivering one of his most famous lines from the show.

“He called me on the way to Toronto and said, ‘Alex, this is George Wendt,’ and I almost went Norm,” said Mustakas with a laugh. “I can’t imagine how many times he’s heard that.

“But the demographics are absolutely right for our theatre audience as well.”

Wendt had an interest in the role, too. It is one of the great roles of American theatre and he is definitely up for the challenge.

“Part of it for him is this is a bucket list role,” said Mustakas. “And honestly he has a mountain to climb because this is a massive role in one of the greatest plays of the 20th century, and every great actor would love to play this part.”

Other actors that have taken on the role include the likes of Dustin Hoffman, but Mustakas thinks that Wendt shares a closer resemblance to Willy Loman, who is supposed to look like a walrus.

“He doesn’t necessarily have to match that description but it certainly helps,” said Mustakas. “There have been some other actors who don’t really fit that bill.

“We’re excited about having him and I think he’ll enjoy being part of the Drayton Family.”

It’s been a summer of celebrations for Mustakas, who was also honoured by Governor General David Johnston in June with the prestigious Meritorious Service Medal (Civil Division) to highlight the remarkable achievement of the theatre company he founded more than a quarter of a century ago.

“It’s really a recognition of the theatre,” he said.

The production will be directed by Marti Maraden, an acclaimed director whose credits include 30 years at the Stratford and Shaw Festivals. The production runs at the St. Jacobs Country Playhouse from Oct. 18 to Nov. 4.