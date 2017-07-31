Ashlee Simpson hosts Andy Warhol-themed party for daughter's second birthday

Ashlee Simpson celebrated her daughter's second birthday with an Andy Warhol-themed party.

The 'Pieces of Me' hitmaker and her husband Evan Ross celebrated daughter Jagger Snow's birthday on July 30 with vinyl CD cakes and a big birthday cake inspired by Warhol's 1962 artwork Campbell's Soup Cans.

Sharing a picture from the big day, she wrote on Instagram: "#JAGGERBDAY so much fun making painting vinyl CDs with @partylayne #spinart @shopsweetthreads #paush (sic)"

Her friends also shared pictures and videos from the party on Snapchat, where the group could be seen crowding around the cake to sing Happy Birthday to Jagger Snow.

Meanwhile, Ashlee - who also has eight-year-old Bronx with Pete Wentz - previously revealed she "definitely" wants to have more children.

She said: "It's a blessing. Kids are the best. I would love to have number three. I'm not ready for that just yet, but I definitely want more."

"Having a child with the person you love is just amazing. She's a little us. Evan is an amazing dad, so it's fun to get to see each other grow in our love and our love for her."

And Ashlee loves spending time with her sister Jessica Simpson, her husband Eric Johnson and their children Maxwell, five, and Ace, four.

She said: "We get all our kids together for a fun time. Bronx hangs with Maxwell and now Jagger is here they're all interested in her as the little baby. It's very cute. Jessica is an incredible mom, so both of us give each other advice. If I have a question about parenting, I'd definitely go to her."