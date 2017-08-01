The fifth Strummerfest comes to Waterloo public square for the first time

He said that it’s important the music still has something to say, and connects with an audience. “It’s particularly important now in this day and age,” he said.

While the Baudelaires are veterans at Strummerfest, knew to this year’s lineup is Toronto indie rock band The Unlikely Story.

The came together after an ad on Craigslist and have been refining their song and their style of musical expression ever since.

The band’s bassists and vocalist Daniel Herridge said he sees it as a celebrations of independent music that is trying to create something instead of copying some formulaic.

“We’re trying to be culturally relevant,” he said. “The name of the band really plays on the fact that we’re internet found and not necessarily going to be massively successful.

“But we want to play music that means something to us and hopefully to the audience.”

That is a pedigree that T.C. Folkpunk’s Tim Cameron has been following for years. The Toronto based has been always pursuing music with some kind of lyrical content and said it makes sense to play a festival that celebrates the same.

“I admired The Clash for their political stance,” said Cameron, who has just released a new album. “In the past I’ve done a lot of stuff myself with political and social commentary.”

His new disc looks a relationships in a new way, and reinvent the romantic tropes that still exist. “My music is about filling a niche that I think needs to be filled,” he said. “I don’t want to jump on a bandwagon that already has nine million people on it.”

It’s about celebrating the craft of songwriting instead of hit song making.

“Anything you can do with words on a page you can do with words in a song,” said Cameron. “I challenge myself to write something I haven’t seen a zillion times already.”

For City of Waterloo’s Event Coordinator Josh Bean, it’s about bringing more diversity to the Waterloo public square.

“This is a space for everyone to experience something they like,” he said. “It’s a good fit.”

Bean said they are always looking to work with different arts and culture groups in the community and Strummerfest fits that bill. “We want to work with people who want to do fun and interesting things,” he said.

For more information on Strummerfest visit www.strummerfest.ca.

