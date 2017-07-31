Bella Hadid is single

Bella Hadid is in a "committed relationship" with herself.

The 20-year-old model - who was previously dating 'Can't Feel My Face' singer The Weeknd - has insisted she is single and says all the boys she has been spotted with are just her "best friends".

She wrote on Twitter: "Just to be clear ... i'm STILL not dating any of my best friends, y'all! In a committed relationship with myself & my happiness for now (sic)"

Bella has been single since she split from The Weeknd last year and she feels she has put her heartbreak behind her and is in a good place right now.

She said: "When you're happy, you want to eat and experience and enjoy life. I'm there! And I'm eating, and I'm living! And I've gained a couple pounds, but I'm good!"

Meanwhile, the brunette beauty previously admitted she will "always love" The Weeknd.

She shared: "It was my first breakup ... and so public. As an outsider, you might think I handled it so well, but it's always in your heart, and you always feel it very heavily. It'll be hard for a while. Love hurts, but you have to pull through. But I'll always respect him, and I'll always love him. Sometimes you want to be sad about it or handle it differently, but at the end of the day, you never want to burn a bridge that you've fought so hard to build."

And Bella could soon find Mr Right as she has confessed that she is a "good flirter".

She shared: "I think my personality I flirt and I don't mean to, so I guess that means I'm a good flirter. But I don't try."