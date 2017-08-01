Alicia Keys is 'even more in love' with Swizz Beatz

Alicia Keys is "even more in love" with husband Swizz Beatz every day.

The 36-year-old singer has gushed about her 38-year-old partner in a heartfelt post on social media to mark their seven-year wedding anniversary, and in the sweet message, the 'Fallin'' hitmaker revealed she is "excited" for her future with her spouse because she is continually falling deeper in love with him.

Alongside a picture of the couple - who have sons Egypt, six, and Genesis, two, together - posted on her Instagram page, Alicia wrote: "@therealswizzz We've been married for 7 years today and I'm like SO excited!!!!!

We're even more in love, more full of potential and more excited about our future. We look at each other with the wonder of a child and I'm in awe of us everyday! (sic)."

The brunette beauty is "proud of the love" the duo have for one another and is grateful the producer - whose real name is Kasseem Dean - has shown her what "love freedom" is.

Her post continued: "I'm proud of the love we emanate and share with all we connect with and I can't wait for every day of the rest of our lives!! Thank you for showing me what love freedom feels like. Here's to endless blessings, growth, communication and Bliss! #deananniversary #7 #love#loveuniverse (sic)."

But Alicia was not the only one to take to the photo-sharing site to praise their partner, as the 'Top Down' hitmaker also posted an emotional message on his platform, in which he thanked his wife for giving him "seven years of love and support".

Alongside a collage of images capturing intimate moments the pair have shared with one another, he wrote: "7 years ago today Magic was made I can't believe time move so fast when you're having fun and staying young with love 100 plus more years to go inshallah thank you @aliciakeys for 7 years of love and support our kids are also very lucky to have you #Deansanniversary #7 (sic)."