Liam Gallagher: I can't swim

Liam Gallagher can't swim.

The 44-year-old star has admitted he cannot have a dip in the sea because he would drown but he doesn't mind relaxing in a hot tub or getting in the bath when he needs to clean himself off.

He is quoted by the Daily Star newspaper as saying: "I can't swim. I can have a bath and that. I'm all right in a hot tub. But put me out in the ocean and I'm gone."

Liam's latest revelation may not be an issue for long, though, as he's been inundated with offers from fans who are keen to help him take to the seas.