Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik friends again

Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik are "mates" again.

The One Direction star and his former band mate - who quit the group in early 2015 - hadn't spoken in almost two years after 24-year-old Zayn's decision to quit caused friction between his former friends, but Louis has insisted the pair have "cleared the air" and put their differences aside.

Speaking during an appearance on 'Andy Cohen Live', Louis, 25, said: "We got back in touch with each other and kind of cleared the air and talked everything through. So we're mates again, I suppose. Like anything like that, it takes time. But it was nice that we had an opportunity to clear the air and be adults about it, I suppose."

The 'Back To You' hitmaker's decision to get in touch with the 'Pillowtalk' musician comes after he admitted it was his late mother Johanna Deakin - who passed away in December 2016 after suffering with cancer - who pushed him to reconcile with Zayn.

He said recently: "My mum said, 'You've got to get back in contact with Zayn. Life's too f***ing short'.

"A mother's intuition is just f***ing crazy. It always felt supernatural to me. My mum always knew what I was feeling and what I wanted.

"I can't stand to hold a grudge with anyone. It doesn't sit with me right.

"If there is any animosity, just clear the air. I met up with him and it was nice."

And Louis also insisted Zayn was always the member of One Direction - which also includes Liam Payne, Harry Styles, and Niall Horan - he would go to if he needed to "p**s around" and "break the rules".

He said: "Zayn was always good for me in the band because he was my go-to if I wanted to p**s around, lark around.