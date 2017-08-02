Bjork's new album coming 'very soon'

BjÃ¶rk has teased her new record is "coming out very soon."

The 51-year-old singer revealed the news on Instagram and said she's "very excited" to release the follow up to her 2015 experimental electronica album 'Vulnicura.'

Simply sharing a photograph on the social media site of a handwritten note, she said: "I am excited to share with you that my new album is coming out very soon. Warmness, Bjork (sic)"

The Icelandic star's followers will be hoping she'll mark the launch of her new music with a treat for fans as in 2015, she invited the first 100 people that preordered 'Vulnicura' to a private DJ set hosted by her at the Rough Trade East store in London on Halloween night (31.10.15).

Meanwhile, it's unlikely that her new music will revolve around love or relationships, because the 'It's Oh So Quiet' hitmaker previously bemoaned the lack of women writing music about serious issues.

Writing on Facebook in December, she said: "Women in music are allowed to be singer songwriters singing about their boyfriends. If they change the subject matter to atoms, galaxies, activism, nerdy math beat editing or anything else than being performers singing about their loved ones they get criticized: journalists feel there is just something missing ... as if our only lingo is emo ...

"If we dont cut our chest open and bleed about the men and children in our lives we are cheating our audience. (sic)"

And the 'Army of Me' singer said she's determined to make a change in 2017 and urged people to support the "right to variety" for female musicians.

She closed the post by saying: "lets make 2017 the year where we fully make the transformation !!! !!! the right to variety for all the girls out there !!! onwards merry christmas bjÃ¶rk (sic)"