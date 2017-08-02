Chester Bennington's death certificate credits him as a 'rock star musician'

Chester Bennington's occupation is listed as a "rock star musician" on his death certificate.

As well as stating the impressive job title to describe the late singer's occupation, the papers confirmed details of the Linkin Park frontman's passing, including the fact that he tragically committed suicide using a belt to hang himself.

Other details on the certificate showed the singer died at 9:08 AM in his home at his Palos Verdes Estate in California on July 20.

Medical officials previously revealed a "partially empty bottle of alcohol" had been found in the 41-year-old star's room, but this was not listed as a contributing factor on his death certificate.

Chester was laid to rest four days ago at an intimate funeral with just a few hundred people in attendance.

The 'In The End' singer's family wanted a private memorial for the music icon and mourners were reportedly given wristbands and an access pass to enter the ceremony.

On Wednesday (02.08.17) Linkin Park thanked Coldplay's Chris Martin for his "beautiful" rendition of 'Crawling' at their concert on Tuesday (01.08.17).

The singer performed a piano solo version of their hit - released in 2000 - in New Jersey and Chester's bandmate, Mike Shinoda, shared a video of the emotional recital on Instagram.

He captioned the clip: "Thank you @coldplay. It sounded beautiful.(sic)"

Chris dedicated the performance to musicians and to people everywhere, who are missing loved ones.