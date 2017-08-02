Bethenny Frankel thinks children are 'like dogs'

Bethenny Frankel thinks "kids are like dogs."

The 'Real Housewives of New York' star has seven-year-old daughter Bryn with ex-husband Jason Hoppy and says raising her is like training a puppy.

She said: "Kids are like dogs. They have to know where the wee-wee pads is. 'This is where you pee and his is where you don't pee."

And the 46-year-old American television personality won't take any nonsense and is a strict mother when it comes to disciplining her little girl.

She quipped: "I don't negotiate with terrorists. I'm liberal and I like to spoil, but I lay down the hammer when it's time."

But Bethenny has avoided hiring a nanny and likes to spend quality time with her daughter.

She said: "When I am with my daughter, I'm 100 percent with her. So when I work, I work. And when I'm with my child, I'm with my child. I spend a lot of intense time alone with my kid."

And she says she's raised Bryn to be forthright and sassy, just like her.

She added to People: "My daughter's extremely strong-willed and sassy and funny, and likes to beat a joke into the ground. Which makes me realize that's my kid."

The TV star was married to Peter Sussman for 12 months in 1996 before she tied the knot with Bryn's father in 2010 but the marriage ended last year.