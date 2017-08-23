Amber Rose covers up Wiz Khalifa tattoo

Amber Rose has removed a tattoo of ex-husband Wiz Khalifa from her arm.

The 33-year-old star previously had an inking of the rapper's face on her left upper arm but she has changed the tattoo so it now appears to resemble the rocker Slash.

The work was most likely carried out by tattooist Nikko Hurtado, who recently completed a half sleeve for the star following her split from Val Chmerkovskiy and promised there was more to come.

Following the split from Val after five months of dating, Amber got the Hollywood sign and the landscape behind it inked on her forearm.

Nikko shared a picture of the inking on Instagram and wrote: "'Hollywood' done on the Forarm of the sweet @amberrose thanks for being tough.

"And can't wait to continue it. More work to come. #BlackAnchorLA @blackanchorcollective@stencilanchored (sic)."

Amber already has images of animals, flowers, a tube of lipstick, a marijuana leaf and other designs permanently inked on her body.

And the star - who has three-year-old son Sebastian Taylor Thomaz with her ex-husband - has been praised as being "tough" and persevering through the pain whilst the work of art was being carried out.

Meanwhile, Wiz recently admitted he wants to be "completely covered" in tattoos.

Speaking to BANG Showbiz at the Isle of MTV in Malta, he said: "I'm pretty much covered [in tattoos]. I'm still working on my legs and feet. It's a work in progress. I've lost count how many tattoos I've had but once I'm completely covered I'll just go back and get them touched up."