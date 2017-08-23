Kate Upton trains with the US Marines

Kate Upton worked out with the US Marines on Tuesday (08.22.17).

The 25-year-old model was put through her paces by the Marines in Detroit as she helped to promote the upcoming Marine Week celebration in the US city.

The improbable fitness session saw the blonde beauty don military attire as she successfully completed a series of aerobic exercises, with her fiance, Detroit Tigers baseball star Justin Verlander, watching on from the sidelines.

Other Tigers players' wives and girlfriends also took part in the workout, which was staged at Wayne State University's athletic complex.

But Kate was the most high-profile figure to lend her support to the cause, which is designed to ensure the US public develops a better understanding of the Marine's work.

And the blonde beauty subsequently tweeted: "Thanks to the @USMC and GySgt Sara Pacheco for getting me ready for #MarineWeek (sic)"

Meanwhile, Kate recently admitted she won't be going on diet before her wedding.

The American model is busy planning her big day, but has insisted she won't be getting "on a scale" beforehand because she doesn't care how much she weighs.

She explained: "I never get on a scale because you can't judge yourself for how much you weigh. What really matters is how good I feel."

Despite this, Kate has been hard at work with her personal trainer Ben Bruno, who helps with her fitness regime.