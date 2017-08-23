Normani Kordei says Fifth Harmony have 'broken barriers'

Normani Kordei feels proud Fifth Harmony have "broken barriers" in the music industry.

The 21-year-old singer stars alongside Ally Brooke, Dinah Jane and Lauren Jauregui in the band, and she is thrilled that girls from minority backgrounds have made such a big impression on popular culture.

Normani, who is African-American, said: "It's the fact that we've broken barriers where people don't look like me, or don't have the same hair texture as me, can identify with me so deeply."

And Lauren feels similarly about the group's success, saying she feels proud that so many different women can strongly identify with the band.

The Cuban-American star told USA Today newspaper: "We all are minorities, so it's cool to be able to have the success that we've had and to have people really be rooting for us ... and that means so much.

"We're representing young women from across America, all different kinds of girls, and even if they're not like any one of us, they notice that all of us are different, so they can be different, too."

Last week, meanwhile, Lauren claimed the band were "thrown [to the] wolves" at the start of their journey in the music business.

The chart-topping girl group currently ranks among the most-popular acts on the planet, but Lauren feels their naivety has previously been taken advantage of.

The singer explained: "We were 15, 16 and 19 when we started. We didn't have any basic understanding of business, and we're being thrown into this world of wolves where they really screw you over with contracts.

"We were really in a line of adversity."