Emilia Clarke and Kit Harington earn 390k per GoT episode

'Game of Thrones' stars Emilia Clarke and Kit Harington each make Â£390,000 per episode.

Variety reports that the pair, both 30, are among the highest paid actors on the HBO fantasy series, with their salary being matched only by Peter Dinklage, Lena Headey and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau.

Emilia plays Mother of Dragons Daenerys Targaryen, with Kit starring as Jon Snow and they are among a small number of actors who have been with the show since the beginning.

And they recently "freaked out" when they finally filmed their first 'Game of Thrones' scene together.

Emilia explained: "Both of us were going, 'Ahhh what are you doing on my set!?'

"This is weird!"

Kit added: "We were both kind of freaking out.

"Usually you start working on a movie and meet [a co-star] for the first time and you develop chemistry on screen over time. Here, you know somebody for seven years and you've watched their character on screen all that time. So, it's a unique experience as an actor to come together and know the world is watching"

However, the London-born heartthrob knew the pair's characters would finally meet in the current season of the show.

He explained: "I predicted, like everyone, they would meet this season, but I don't think I predicted it quite as quickly. But then again, you've got to take yourself out of the mindset of the viewer. As far as Jon knows, he's just meeting this queen he's heard of and trying to negotiate with her -- he's not meeting Daenerys, who the audience has been watching for so many years. That helps with the surprise of it. He walks into the room and doesn't expect to see such a beautiful young woman of similar age to him. Any young man's reaction is going to be, 'Okay...' but he puts that aside because he has to."