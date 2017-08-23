Emma Stone has "never stopped caring" for Andrew Garfield.

The 28-year-old actress ended her romance with the 34-year-old actor in 2015 after four years of dating, and the pair have reportedly always had a soft spot for one another and have not got over their break up.

A source told PEOPLE: "They never stopped caring about each other. Even when they split, Emma and Andrew had great love and respect for each other."

And it is believed that despite years of being apart the 'La La Land' star and Andrew still share "romantic" feelings for each other.

Another source said: "The feeling between them is still romantic."

This news comes after Emma and the 'The Hacksaw Ridge' star were spotted getting close at a recent event and even reportedly left together.

An insider previously said: "She was in the audience watching the show. She left backstage with him."

And the couple have not been bitter towards one another after the split and both support one another with their careers.

A source previously said: "They care about each other and encourage the other's career. They're great friends."

It has also been reported that the pair have spent an increasingly large amount of time with one another as Emma is believed to have made "several" trips to see Andrew's performance in London production 'Angels In America'.