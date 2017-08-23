Jared Leto: 'I don't deal well with conflict'

Jared Leto does not deal well with conflict.

The 45-year-old actor prefers to make friends rather than enemies but admitted that once he falls out with someone there is no going back.

Speaking KIIS FM's 'Kyle and Jackie O Show', Jared said: "I like making friends better than enemies.

"I don't deal well with conflict, when I fight I fight to the death. I like to just be friends, that works for me."

Jared also revealed that he likes to spend time alone at home, unless he is touring with his band 30 Seconds To Mars.

He said: "I stay in my own world, I work like a maniac, and I don't really leave the house much, except to go on tour

And he has no time for social media.

Jared explained: "I don't like to get all caught up in the bulls**t, the rif-raff and the social media bull c**p."

Meanwhile, Jared recently admitted he has very few friends and Oscar-winner Leonardo DiCaprio is one of his closest pals.

He said: "I don't have many friends so I do enjoy spending time with the few that I have.