Taylor Swift announces new album

Taylor Swift's new album will be released on November 10.

The 'Shake It Off' hitmaker has been teasing fans with posts of snakes on her Instagram account over the last couple of days but has now revealed what it is all in aid of - her upcoming LP called 'Reputation'.

Sharing the news on her Instagram account, she uploaded a picture of a sign that read: "Reputation - the new album for Taylor Swift. November 10."

She also posted a series of other pictures, revealing her first single off the new album would be released on Thursday (24.08.17).

The news unsurprisingly thrilled her fans who took to social media to share their excitement about the new music.

One wrote: "Taylor Swift is DONE playing around. I cannot wait for this. I've never felt so alive (sic)"

Whilst another shared: "NEW @taylorswift13 ALBUM NOVEMBER 10TH ASGDJDKH THIS IS NOT A DRILL (sic)"

It comes after a source claimed Taylor was "overhauling her image" with her new tracks.

One source said: "The single is very different. It goes from very soft, to hard, to soft again. Taylor is overhauling her image."

Whilst another insider added: "It doesn't sound like anything she's done before. It's a little unusual. She plays around with new sounds each album cycle, but this one in particular stands out."