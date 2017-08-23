Ariana Grande cancels Vietnam concert

Ariana Grande has cancelled her Vietnamese concert due to "health problems".

The 'One Last Time' hitmaker was supposed to be performing for her Vietnamese fans at Quân khu 7 Stadium in Ho Chi Minh City on Wednesday (23.08.17) evening but has taken to social media to share the news that she has been advised by her doctor to cancel the show.

She said on her Instagram story: "My babes in Vietnam, I apologise from the bottom of my heart but I'm really dealing with some health problems at the moment. I came here to Vietnam, so excited to perform, my doctor won't allow me to do the show for you tonight. I'm so, so sorry. There is nothing I hate to do more than to do this but I promise to make it up to you in the future. I love you and thank you for understanding."

Ariana's tour date at Vietnam was just one of four appearances the star was set to make in South East Asia as part of her Dangerous Woman world tour.

The 24-year-old singer had previously temporarily suspended the European leg of her world tour after a number of her fans lost their lives and hundreds more were injured in a devastating terrorist attack after her concert at Manchester Arena back in May.

But in an act of defiance, Ariana returned to the city to play a charity concert at Emirates Old Trafford to raise money for the victims of the atrocity.

Because of her support for the city, Ariana was named an honorary citizen of Manchester.

Council leader Sir Richard Leese said: "Ariana is a young American woman for whom it would have been understandable if she never wanted to see this place again. But no - instead she, as an artist, a performer, was determined that she would not perform again until she had returned to Manchester to perform. In doing so, she brought comfort to thousands, she raised millions for the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund and became the first patron of that fund. And that's why I propose that Ariana Grande is made the first honorary citizen of the city of Manchester."