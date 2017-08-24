Jennifer Aniston 'sensitive' about pregnancy

Jennifer Aniston is "sensitive" about the topic of pregnancy.

The 48-year-old actress - who has been married to Justin Theroux since 2015 - hasn't had any children, and has said she's tired of people assuming she's pregnant as soon as she looks "bloated", and has claimed her body is "not [anyone's] business".

She said: "If your body is in a normal moment of having had a bite or two, or you're having a moment of bloat, then there's arrows circled around your stomach, telling you that you're pregnant. And it's like, actually no, it's just my body. Not that it's any of your business to begin with. Having a child, as we know, is no one's business except the couple or individual that's going through it."

And the 'Friends' star doesn't agree with the idea of having children in order to live a "happy and fulfilled life", and says no-one has the "right to judge someone else's choices".

She added: "My ideas of what a happy life and fulfilled life are might be different from other people's. I think it's to each their own. Nobody's right to judge someone else's choices. No one knows what's going on beyond the four walls of your home, of these people who are having or not having children. It's a very sensitive area to go to, especially. It's sensitive to me."

The 'Horrible Bosses' star wants people to "stay in [their] own back yard" when it comes to gossip, and not get themselves involved in her personal life.

She told Glamour magazine: "Everybody likes to get into each other's panty drawers. Stay in your own backyard and let everybody live their lives."

Jennifer doesn't have to deal with the pressures of social media, however, as she previously revealed she doesn't spend time on the internet in order to preserve her "sanity".

Asked why she doesn't use social media, she replied: "Sanity! Honestly, when I look around and see people constantly on their phones, I feel like we're missing so much. And it's something we created.

"I equate it to the tobacco industry; it's hard enough being a kid growing up and becoming who you are and finding yourself but now you have social media and you've added this extra pressure of seeing if someone likes or doesn't like something you did.