Laura Prepon gives birth to daughter

Laura Prepon has reportedly given birth to her first child.

The 'Orange Is The New Black' actress and her fiancÃ© Ben Foster are believed to have welcomed their first child, a daughter, into the world, according to a report by Us Weekly magazine.

The publication has no further details on the news, and at the time of writing, the date of birth for the new arrival and the baby's moniker have yet to be revealed.

The news has also not yet been confirmed by either Laura, 37, or her 'Hell or High Water' star beau.

News of the pair welcoming a girl into the world won't be a surprise to fans of the stars though, as Laura accidentally revealed the sex of her unborn baby back in June when she slipped the "she" pronouns into conversation.

She said: "It's kind of weird, 'cause it sneaks up on you where you're like, 'I can't believe it's been eight months already. But then you're like, 'Oh my God, she needs to like come out already.

"It's so wonderful. It's such a blessing. She likes it here - she's already kicking!"

However, the couple might take some time before they publicly announce the news, as Laura previously said she intends to keep her baby out of the spotlight.

She said: "I'm creating life and it's so incredible. I'm so ecstatic for this experience, but you go through so many changes. We've been in the Pacific North West keeping it low-key. I'm a very private person."

And the 'That 70s Show' star previously revealed she's been craving pastrami on rye sandwiches and cherry sodas during her pregnancy, which is something she used to enjoy as a child when she got lunch with her father.