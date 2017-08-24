Mel B facing 1.6m legal bill?

Mel B could be facing a Â£1.6 million bill after her former nanny won the right to sue her for defamation.

In Los Angeles this week Judge Dalila Lyons granted Lorraine Gilles permission to go ahead with her case after Mel alleged in her divorce filing from Stephen Belafonte that Lorraine had threesomes with them, got pregnant with Stephen's child and had an abortion during his and Mel's marriage.

However, Lorraine insisted Mel, 42, had invited her to be part of the threesomes, they had also had a sexual relationship, and her pregnancy was the result of sleeping with someone else.

She is suing for libel, invasion of privacy, and intentional infliction of emotional distress and is seeking unspecified damages, which could cost Mel up to Â£1.6 million if Lorraine wins, according to the Daily Mirror.